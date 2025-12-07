Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Unfollow Each Other On Instagram After Breakup

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana postponed their wedding, which had garnered significant attention, due to the cricketer's father's health issues on the eve of the ceremony. Post this many rumours circulated on social media and, on Sunday both of them issued an official statement saying that they have called of the wedding. After this statement, ex-couple have unfollowed each-other on Instagram.

In official statement both Palash and Smriti confirmed that wedding has been officially called off and urged everyone to give their families privacy.

Palash on Cheating Rumors

Addressing rumors of infidelity during his Sangli wedding, Palash expressed his pain, stating the allegations are baseless and deeply hurtful. He intends to handle this difficult phase gracefully, hoping society will reconsider judging others based on unverified gossip. Palash also announced his team will pursue legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content, and thanked his supporters for their kindness. Following Palash's statement, Smriti Mandhana confirmed on her Instagram Stories that the wedding was called off, ending their highly publicized engagement.Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal.

What Smriti Said In Her Statement?

Before Palash's statement, Smriti confirmed the wedding was off, asking for privacy and space for both families to process the situation. She added, "Amidst recent speculation, I want to clarify that the wedding is called off. I am a private person and wish to remain so."

Read Palash and Smriti Statement

Smriti further added, “I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same,” she wrote. “I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Focus Remains on Cricket

In her note, Mandhana reaffirmed her commitment to representing India at the highest level. “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level,” she said. “I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be.” She concluded her message by thanking her well-wishers, writing, “Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward.”