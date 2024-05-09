Dance Deewane Season 4 promo: Suniel Shetty turns action hero to save Madhuri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Makers of 'Dance Deewane Season 4' released a fresh promo, offering fans an exciting glimpse into the upcoming episodes as Suniel Shetty jumps into action to save Madhuri Dixit from troublemakers before joining the judges' panel.

In a recent promo posted on Colors TV's Instagram, fans were treated to a Bollywood-style fight scene.

The clip shows two villains kidnapping Madhuri, holding her tightly while she cries for help.

Suniel Shetty makes a dramatic entrance on his motorcycle, accompanied by the song 'Arjan Vailly' in the background. He proceeds to fight the goons, rescues Madhuri, and rides off with her on his bike.

The promo was shared with a caption that read, "Madhuri se mulaakaat ke pehle Suniel Shetty ko karni padi Mukka-laat! Dekhiye Dance Deewane, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf Colors aur Jio Cinema par. (Before meeting Madhuri, Suniel Shetty had to fight! Watch #DanceDeewane, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, exclusively on Colors and Jio Cinema.)"

In yet another promo, Suniel Shetty gives her a special gift. As the audience chants Madhuri's iconic character name, Mohini, and showers her with birthday wishes, love and nostalgia fill the air. The youngest contestants, Yuvraj and Yuvansh, present her with red roses while a song from her hit movie, "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," plays in the background. After accepting the roses, she goes on stage where Suniel Shetty presents her with a bouquet, saying, "For the most beautiful lady in the world," followed by a bow.

In the upcoming episode, Madhuri will receive a special tribute full of surprises. The actress will also get a surprise visit from her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, along with their dog, Carmelow. Apart from this, the couple will also share a romantic dance performance to Madhuri's hit song, 'Tumse Milke.'

