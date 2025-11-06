David Guetta to headline 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Los Angeles, Nov 6 French record producer David Guetta is set to perform at the upcoming edition of the British Grand Prix as a headliner on July 2.

The announcement marks Guetta’s only UK date on his upcoming Monolith world tour, making his appearance at the iconic motorsport venue a must-see moment for fans nationwide, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Following last summer’s record-breaking attendance of 500,000, Silverstone is gearing up for an even bigger spectacle in 2026, with a four-day entertainment schedule that blends high-octane racing with world-class live music.

As per ‘Female First UK’, David Guetta, whose huge hits include ‘Titanium’, ‘When Love Takes Over’, ‘I'm Good’, ‘Hey Mama’, and ‘Play Hard’, said, “I’ve played some incredible shows around the world, but performing at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix is going to be something truly special. I’ve always been drawn to Formula 1, the atmosphere, the adrenaline, the passion, it’s everything I love. I even made a music video inspired by F1 years ago. I can’t wait to bring my energy to the main stage and make it an unforgettable night”.

The show, described as the most ambitious production of Guetta’s career, promises a fully immersive experience. With a futuristic stage design shaped like a towering monolith, the performance will fuse cutting-edge visuals, euphoric soundscapes and festival-ready anthems into a singular spectacle.

David Guetta’s Silverstone debut not only launches the four-day celebration but also brings his long-standing connection to Formula 1 full circle, his 2014 video for Dangerous famously featured F1 legend Romain Grosjean.

David Guetta’s addition to the Silverstone roster places him alongside past Grand Prix performers including Stormzy, Raye, Sam Fender, Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill. More artists are expected to be announced soon.

