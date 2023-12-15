Deepika Padukone offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple with family

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 15 : Actor Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Tirupati Balaji Temple on Friday morning.

In the visuals obtained by ANI, Deepika could be seen seeking the blessings of Lord Balaji with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha Padukone.

The whole family was dressed in ethnic attire. Deepika looked ethereal in a beige suit. She was also given a red stole in the temple which he wrapped around him.

Deepika's sacred visit comes at a time when she is gearing up for the release of her film 'Fighter', which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Deepika plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Earlier this month, she shared her look from the film and wrote, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever."

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans. The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser. The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair Hrithik and Deepika.

The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. 'Fighter' will hit the theatres on January 25 next year.

In the coming months, Deepika will also be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

