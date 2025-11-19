Delhi schedule of 'Cocktail 2' completed, director Homi shares pic of hazy sky as he expresses concern over rising air pollution

New Delhi [India], November 19 : Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna have been filming Cocktail 2 across Delhi-NCR for some time.

On Wednesday, director Homi Adajania announced that the shoot schedule in Delhi has now wrapped up. And it seems the city's poor air quality dampened the shoot's experience.

Homi took to Instagram and shared a picture of Delhi's hazy sky from the flight.

"Adios Delhi... it's been like lickin an ashtray. Sched Wrapped #AlmostThere #Cocktail2 #AQI," he posted.

At 4 pm in the evening today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 392, categorised as 'very poor' quality. It's been a month since Delhi's air quality has been reeling in 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court directed that construction workers out of work since the implementation of GRAP-3 in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, must be provided a subsistence allowance. Hearing the air pollution case, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai also directed the governments of the aforesaid states to implement preventive measures to reduce air pollution and to ensure that their reviews are regularly conducted.

The Supreme Court has also stated that matters concerning air pollution must be listed monthly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor