Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi dies of sudden heart attack

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi died on Sunday, November 19. According to reports, he suffered a sudden heart attack. Sanjay is known for directing 'Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2', both of which were a huge success starring John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

Sanjay is also the director of 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' and Imran Khan-starrer 'Kidnap'. In 2012, he directed 'Ajab Gazabb Love' and 'Operation Parindey' in 2020. He gained prominence with the action thriller 'Dhoom' in 2004. The film established the career of John Abraham as a action hero.