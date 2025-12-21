Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar showed strong growth at the box office on its 16th day. The film saw nearly double the audience on Saturday compared with Friday. The surge helped its total domestic collection cross Rs 500 crore. The movie earned Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday after making Rs 22.5 crore on Friday. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has collected Rs 517.25 crore in 16 days.

The film has held firm despite competition from James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The Hollywood release earned Rs 15.67 crore on Saturday. It opened with Rs 19 crore on Friday across languages. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 34.67 crore.

Dhurandhar also ranks as the second-highest opener of 2025. It showed strong growth in the first week and carried the momentum into the second. The third week has begun well and the film remains dominant at the box office.

Day-wise collection in India as per Sacnilk

Day India Net Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Week 1 Total Rs 207.25 Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Week 2 Total Rs 253.25 Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 16 Days Total Rs 517.25

The film recorded 57.26 percent Hindi occupancy in theatres. Morning shows saw 32.26 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 60.02 percent, evening shows 64.99 percent and night shows 71.77 percent.

The film has become Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing movie. It has crossed the lifetime collection of Padmaavat. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film earned Rs 302.15 crore during its run.

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as RAW agent Hamza Ali. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

