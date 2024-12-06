Diljit Dosanjh shares his hilarious schedule from ‘a day in Punjab’

Mumbai, Dec 6 Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has shared a glimpse of “a day in Punjab”, where he was seen making food and playing cricket.

Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a reel video. In the clip, he is first seen starting his day with exercise, having paranthas for breakfast, gorging on fresh fruits, playing cricket and then making chicken in an earthen pot on a “chulha”. What makes the video special is the hilarious commentary by Diljit in Punjabi.

For the caption, he wrote: “Day In PANJAB (sic).”

He will be performing in Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. His tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

On November 30, Diljit was in Kolkata and took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit to Kolkata. In the pictures, Diljit can be seen roaming around Kolkata, buying flowers, sitting in the iconic ambassador taxis of Kolkata, which was once an English presidency.

He wrote in the caption, “Kolkata 24”.

Diljit was seen dressed in a printed T-shirt, regular cargo pants and a yellow coloured turban.

Prior to this, in Ahmedabad, Diljit paused his performance after he spotted the fans watching the show from the balcony of the hotel. A video which went viral on the Internet showed Diljit questioning those fans watching his show from a hotel balcony without tickets.

He then asked his team to stop playing the music. He then pointed in the front, and said, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bada accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those who are sitting in the hotel balcony this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?”

Talking about his acting, Diljit was last seen in the romantic comedy film “Jatt & Juliet 3” directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. It is a spiritual successor to Jatt & Juliet and Jatt & Juliet 2. It also stars Neeru Bajwa, reprising their roles from the previous films, alongside, Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, B. N. Sharma, and Nasir Chinyoti.

The film follows two police officers on a mission in the UK, both secretly in love but believing their feelings are unreciprocated, leading them to try to make the other confess first.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor