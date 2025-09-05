Director Krish, actor Vikram Prabhu offer prayers to Lord Ganesha ahead of 'Ghaati' release

Hyderabad, Sep 5 Director Krish Jagarlamudi and actor Vikram Prabhu, who plays the lead along with actress Anushka Shetty in the eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Ghaati', offered prayers to Lord Ganesha, ahead of their film's release on September 5.

The director and the actor paid a visit to the 69 ft tall Sri Vishwa Shanti Mahashakti Ganapati idol at Khairatabad and offered prayers.

Taking to its X timeline, UV Creations, the production house that has produced the film, shared pictures of the duo offering prayers on its Instagram timeline.

"Divine blessings before the big day! @dirkrish & @iamvikramprabhu took a visit to Khairatabad Ganesh ahead of the grand release of #Ghaati tomorrow. Starring ‘The Queen’ @anushkashettyofficial & @iamvikramprabhu," it wrote.

It may be recalled that the makers released one more trailer of the film on Thursday, which they chose to call as the release glimpse.

The release glimpse video packs a series of intense and gripping visuals which seem to reinforce the idea suggested in the tagline of the film -- victim, criminal, legend. The release glimpse shows Anushka Shetty uttering just one dialogue. Anushka, who plays the role of Sheelavathi in Ghaati, says, "If you say 'They won't back down and these people won't back down', I too won't back down."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs and a trailer released by the unit recently has added to the excitement.

The trailer of the film that was released a few days ago shows Vikram Prabhu and Anushka Shetty to be a couple in love, residing in the ghats.The poor local populace, commonly referred to as ghaatis, are used by smugglers to smuggle ganja from the treacherous terrain to places across the border. It is evident that the smugglers look down on the ghaatis and address them in a condescending tone. The ghaatis are told to confine themselves to bearing the goods across the borders as doing business wouldn't suit them. The trailer gives the impression that while Vikram Prabhu works in a dispensary or a hospital of some sort, Anushka initially works as a bus conductor. However, the two seem to get married in the film and then look to deliver justice to the poor ghattis who are handed a raw deal by the smugglers.

The film was supposed to hit screens on July 11 this year. However, now, it is scheduled to hit screens on September 5.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, ‘Ghaati’ is the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following the success of their blockbuster film ‘Vedam’.

Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

The makers have already disclosed that Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu plays the character of Desi Raju in the film.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Vikram Prabhu had disclosed that he had lost eight kilos for his role in the film.

Sources claim cinematographer Manojh Reddy Katasani has brought to life the world of ‘Ghaati’ with his striking visuals, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music amplifies its intense mood.

Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thota Tharani and editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. Sai Madhav Burra has penned sharp dialogues for the film which promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

