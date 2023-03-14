Disha Patani, Mouni Roy are new BFFs
By ANI | Published: March 14, 2023 03:09 PM 2023-03-14T15:09:39+5:30 2023-03-14T20:40:13+5:30
In the photos, the two, dressed in their casual best, are grinning broadly. While Mouni is wearing a simple white outfit, Disha is seen in a white bralette and pink mini skirt.
Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss."
Reacting to the post, Disha commented, "Love you my mon mon."
The Entertainers' tour in the US has garnered a lot of positive response as Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Dish, Mouni, Sonam Bajwa and Stebin Bin have entertained live audiences.
As the tour has come to an end, Disha dropped a heartfelt post for all.
"To new memories and new friends..grateful for them," she captioned.
Aparshakti got nostalgic after seeing Disha's post.
He commented, "Dishaaaaaaa! Yaar You are such a pure human...I am gonna miss this family and will also miss watching pretentious movie reviews together!!! you know if you know."
Jasleen Roy was also a part of the tour.
( With inputs from ANI )
