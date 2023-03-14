Disha Patani, Mouni Roy are new BFFs

//www.instagram.com/p/CpwTyqgq3tH/?hl=en" target="_blank" title="https://www.instagram.com/p/CpwTyqgq3tH/?hl=en" rel="nofollow">https://www.instagram.com/p/CpwTyqgq3tH/?hl=en

In the photos, the two, dressed in their casual best, are grinning broadly. While Mouni is wearing a simple white outfit, Disha is seen in a white bralette and pink mini skirt.

Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss."

Reacting to the post, Disha commented, "Love you my mon mon."

The Entertainers' tour in the US has garnered a lot of positive response as Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Dish, Mouni, Sonam Bajwa and Stebin Bin have entertained live audiences.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpt7vz4Mu-8/?hl=en

As the tour has come to an end, Disha dropped a heartfelt post for all.

"To new memories and new friends..grateful for them," she captioned.

Aparshakti got nostalgic after seeing Disha's post.

He commented, "Dishaaaaaaa! Yaar You are such a pure human...I am gonna miss this family and will also miss watching pretentious movie reviews together!!! you know if you know."

Jasleen Roy was also a part of the tour.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor