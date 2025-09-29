Emraan Hashmi Begins Shooting for the Much Awaited Sequel, Awarapan 2!; Shares Pic from Sets

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2007 hit Awarapan has officially gone on floors. After years of fans demanding a sequel, Producer Vishesh Bhatt brings Awarapan 2 to the next chapter of Shivam’s journey as the shoot commences in Bangkok. Produced under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqui, and is set for a theatrical release on 3rd April 2026.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 pairs Emraan Hashmi once again in the intense world of love and redemption, this time opposite Disha Patani, who has been roped in as the female lead by producer Vishesh Bhatt. The unwavering passion of Emraan Hashmi's fans has been heard! For nearly two decades, they've kept the legacy of the cult classic Awarapan alive, celebrating its iconic music and the unforgettable character of Shivam. Their persistent demand for a sequel has now become a reality. Adding to the excitement, producer Vishesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated sequel, Awarapan 2, has officially gone on floors.

What began as a special birthday announcement for Emraan Hashmi is now on the fast track to production. The team, led by director Nitin Kakkar and writer Bilal Siddiqui, has started its first shooting schedule in Bangkok. Awarapan 2 promises to deliver the next chapter in Shivam's journey of love and redemption. Fans can expect the same grit, raw emotion, intense action, and blockbuster music that made the original a timeless classic. Awarapan despite receiving positive reviews from critics, it was a commercial failure, but eventually came to be regarded as one of Hashmi's best works. The film later on received a cult status and saved Hashmi's career with multiple hits thereafter. The film was praised for the cast performance (especially Hashmi's performance), musical scores, songs by Pritam, action sequences, plot and dialogues.