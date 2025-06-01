First six minutes clip of 'Wednesday 2' introduces Haley Joel as 'Kansas City Scalper'

Washington DC [US], June 1 : The OTT giant Netflix released a clip of the first six minutes of 'Wednesday' Season 2 at a fan event in Tudum on Sunday. It revealed that actor Haley Joel will play the role of a serial Killer called the Kansas City Scalper, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the fans of 'Wednesday' are in for a treat when they were offered a six-minute clip of the show on Sunday. The show stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role, while Lady Gaga is set to star in the sequel.

"I'm tied up in a serial killer's basement. Who said nightmares don't come true?" Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) says at the beginning of the clip, surrounded by creepy dolls, as per Variety.

In voice-over, she goes on to explain that she spent her summer vacation hunting down the Kansas City Scalper. After she confronts him, he restrains her, then shows her a doll he's made to look like her. "Let me show you some of my own handiwork," she says before using her psychic abilities to free herself and attack him, reported Variety.

Along with Ortega, cast members returning to 'Wednesday' are Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Jamie McShane and Fred Armisen.

Season 2 will also feature new series regulars Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor, reported Variety.

Besides Osment, guest stars are Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo will appear as guest stars.

Lady Gaga is also joining the cast. According to Netflix, Gaga plays Rosaline Rotwood a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday, as reported by Variety.

'Wednesday' became a massive hit for Netflix when it debuted in November 2022, eventually becoming the streamer's most-watched TV season of all time. Part 1 of Season 2 premieres Aug. 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3.

