Gal Gadot recalls suffering "massive brain clot" while eight months pregnant with daughter

Los Angeles [US], November 23 : 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot suffered a "massive brain clot" when she was eight months pregnant with daughter Ori. The actor recently opened up about the particular health scare that she underwent last year.

"Last year, my life took an unexpected turn. I was eight months pregnant, juggling family, work and everything in-between when I started to feel the kind of headache that makes the world stop for three weeks," she shared, as quoted by Variety.

Stating that her mother convinced her to get an MRI in February 2024, Gadot added, "Before we even got back home, my phone rang, and my doctor said, 'You need to come to the hospital right now. It's serious. You have a massive brain clot.' From that moment, I just could not understand anything. English was out the window. My husband was speaking to different doctors, and all I could think was, am I going to die? Is this how it feels before you die? Are they going to be able to save me?... Is the baby going to be okay?'"

Recalling that she was diagnosed with cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), Gal Gadot shared how her baby was delivered within the next three hours, following which she underwent an operation for the brain clot.

"The next morning, while my husband held our tiny newborn, my incredible doctors performed the procedure that saved my life, and when I woke up, I realised that I had been given two gifts, one in my arms, Ori and one in my heart, a second chance," she said.

This is not the first time that the actor has spoken out about her life-threatening ordeal. In December last year, Gadot shared a long Instagram post and reflected on her journey.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot was honoured with the Hollywood Icon Award by the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai at the Snow Ball gala on Thursday.

