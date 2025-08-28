Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Salman Khan performs aarti with parents Salma, Salim Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Wednesday in Mumbai.

In a clip shared by Salman Khan on Instagram, the actor was seen performing aarti, preceded by his mother, Salma Khan, and father, Salim Khan.

The clip began with a glimpse of a beautiful idol of Ganpati, decorated with flowers. At first, Salman's mother, Salma Khan, performed the aarti, followed by the actor's father and veteran lyricist Salim Khan.

Salman Khan, dressed in a black shirt and beige pants, performed the aarti and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. The clip had a Ganapati song played in the background.

It was followed by Salman Khan's siblings and the rest of his family members, which include Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arpita, Aayush Sharma and their sons Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma.

The Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, along with their children, also participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Salman Khan and his family.

Take a look at the video here.

http://instagram.com/p/DN3h6Jg0Fub/?hl=en

Salman Khan was not the only actor who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. Several celebrities also attended

Several celebrities gathered at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's residence to celebrate the occasion.

The couple, who tied the knot in February last year, hosted a special puja at their home in Mumbai. The celebrations saw a mix of film stars and cricketers coming together to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha in a traditional yet glamorous style.

Ananya Panday was one of the first stars spotted at the event. The outfit featured a long kurta with subtle golden embroidery and a scalloped border, paired with flowy white bottoms.

She completed her look with a matching dupatta draped softly over her shoulders. Ananya kept her style minimal with soft waves in her hair and simple juttis.

Adding a burst of Maharashtrian vibe, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia arrived together and made heads turn. Riteish looked handsome in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a deep red Nehru jacket, while his long hair and beard gave his look a traditional yet modern twist.

Genelia wore a rich silk saree in hues of red and black with a golden border, paired with a green blouse. Her traditional jewellery and warm smile added to her festive glow.

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also shared a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media on Wednesday.

Sachin took to X and wrote, "Festivals feel more special when celebrated together, as a family with tradition, and with love. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sachin can be seen doing the pooja of Ganpati with his family at home. Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha also offered glimpses to the fans on Instagram on Wednesday.

As part of Ganesh Chaturthi, people bring Lord Ganesha idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals.

Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

