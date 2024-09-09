Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Salman Khan Performs Aarti, Dances with Family and Makes Secret Wish to Bappa (Watch Video)

Bollywood star Salman Khan and his family participated in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on Sunday, taking part in the "visarjan" (idol immersion) ceremony. A video shared on social media shows the Khan family dancing and celebrating energetically at the event. The video features Salman Khan grooving to the dhol but wincing in pain as he clutched his injured rib, suggesting the discomfort returned due to vigorous movement.

The video also captured him making a secret wish to Lord Ganesha before leaving the event.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/Ac7d9Om86v — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 9, 2024

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosted a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence on Saturday. Salman and his niece Ayat performed an aarti. Other family members in attendance included Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arhaan, Arbaaz’s son, Nirvaan and Yohaan, Sohail’s kids, and Lulia Vantur, Varun Sharma, and Orry.

Salman Khan is currently filming the movie "Sikandar," which is set to release on Eid next year. He recently revealed that he had suffered a rib injury while shooting for the reality show "Bigg Boss 18."