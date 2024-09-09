Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Sachin Tendulkar Immerses Ganesha Idol at His Home (Watch Video)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on his official "X" handle, showing his eco-friendly celebration of the one-and-a-half-day Ganesh Visarjan during the ongoing Ganeshotsav. In the video, Tendulkar is seen immersing a Lord Ganesh idol in a blue water drum.

The post was captioned in Marathi, "बाप्पा, तुम्ही दिलेल्या आनंदाची, शांतीची आणि प्रेमाची आठवण कायम राहील. पुढच्या वर्षी लवकर या!" (Bappa, the joy, peace, and love you gave me will always be remembered. Come early next year! Ganapati Bappa Moraya! Mangalmurti Moraya!).

Earlier, Tendulkar had also shared a video of himself performing a Ganpati puja with his family at home. "विघ्नहर्ता... गजानना... मूषकवाहना” As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes, may he remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. तुम्हा सर्वांना गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!,” he wrote.

Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, is widely regarded as one of the sport's greatest players.