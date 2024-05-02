Geetanjali Kulkarni starrer family drama 'Lampan' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : Makers of family drama 'Lampan' starring Geetanjali Kulkarni on Thursday shared a glimpse of the show along with the release date announcement.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Sony LIV treated fans with a video and captioned it, "Lampan, based on stories written by Prakash Narayan Sant is a tale of a dreamy child with unbounded curiosity. At a young age, Lampan comes to live in the village with his grandparents, leaving behind his family in the city. He is thrown into this whole new world inhabited by a loving but strict grandmother, a maverick grandfather, new classmates, and over interfering neighbors."

The note added, "Witness the almost imperceptible and gentle manner of his growing up and adjusting to a totally new way of life. Gradually, finding his place, his people, and a strong sense of belonging.

Based on Prakash Narayan Sant's beloved novel 'Vanwas' and features the iconic character Lampan, portrayed by Mihir Godbole.

The show chronicles the tale of a young boy, Lampan's quest for self-discovery in a simpler time.

With Mihir leading the cast, the series boasts an ensemble including Geetanjali Kulkarni as Lampan's grandmother 'Aaji', Chandrakanth Kulkarni as his grandfather, Avani Bhave as Sumi, his best friend, and Pushkarraj Chirputkar as his father and Kadambari Kadam as his mother.

Talking about her character, Geetanjali shared, "As someone who grew up lost in the enchanting stories of Prakash Narayan Sant ji, I was always whisked away to magical realms within his tales. Now, stepping into a character from one of his beloved works fills me with pure joy. Playing Lampan's grandmother has been incredibly personal. Aaji, as we fondly call her, showers Lampan with love and guidance, balancing affection with a touch of discipline. With a backdrop of nostalgia, the show invites you into a simpler time, where family ties and childhood innocence reign supreme."

Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the show is Produced by Shrirang Godbole, Hrishikesh Deshpande, Amit Patwardhan, Follow the enchanting journey of Lampan, a young boy navigating the complexities of childhood in a simpler time, as he embarks on a quest for identity and belonging. Lampan is a celebration of family, friendship, and the enduring spirit of youth.

'Lampan' will stream from May 16 on Sony LIV.

