Giorgio Armani's death: Sonam Kapoor shares pic with fashion stalwart as she remembers him

Milan [Italy], September 4 : Legendary designer Giorgio Armani was passed away peacefully on Thursday.

Immediately, after the news of his demise surfaced online, celebrities across the world took to their respective social media handles and paid tributes to Giorgio Armani.

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor also expressed grief over the death of the fashion stalwart.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOLsRHYis6u/?hl=en&img_index=1

Taking to Instagram, she posted her throwback pictures with Armani. In one of the images, she could be seen striking a pose with her husband, Anand, and designer Giorgio Armani.

"Thank you Mr Armani, you will be missed," she posted.

Designer Donatella Versace reacted to the news with a broken heart emoji.

'The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever,' she added in a post of her own.

Soccer player Alexandre Pato wrote, "Nooo! How every sad. RIP."

On Thursday, the Armani Group announced that the global fashion icon died at his home in Milan.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force," said the fashion house in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He passed away "peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," the company added. "Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse and ever-evolving projects both existing and in progress.

"His employees and family added in a statement, "In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love."

Born in Piacenza, Italy, on July 11, 1934, the lifelong cinephile enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with Hollywood. Known among fashion cognoscenti for his innovations to mens tailoring beginning in the 1970s, he became a global sensation practically overnight after designing Richard Gere's wardrobe in 1980's American Gigolo.

In the decades since, costume designers have turned to Armani to create some of the most swaggering looks in film, from Leonardo DiCaprio's duds in The Wolf of Wall Street, Kevin Costner's 1930s trench in The Untouchables, Christian Bale's power suits as both Patrick Bateman and Bruce Wayne, Brad Pitt's white tux in Inglourious Basterds, Jessica Chastain's camel hair coat in A Most Violent Year, and the fang-like shirt collars in Goodfellas.

A public funeral chamber for Giorgio Armani will be held at the Armani/Teatro (Via Bergognone 59) in Milan on Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

