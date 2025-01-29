Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Opens Up on Handling Trolls: ‘It Doesn’t Affect Me’

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja often is in the news for her bold statements and gets trolled for it. Recently in an interview, she revealed that she doesn't care if anybody is trolling her, and it does not affect her. In same interview she also shared her experience as a star wife.

While talking with Hindustan Times, Sunita said, “If anyone trolls me or comments on me it doesn't affect me. Social media or others who talk nonsense have a lot of free time to talk rubbish. I will not change myself or my nature due to people’s reactions. I am what I am, If you like me then talk it nahi toh get out! My nature is not to sulk or be sad. And often see it the other way, trollers keep me in the news!” she says with a laugh.

Sunita explained that being a star wife wasn’t all fun and games for her, though that has been a huge part of her life. Talking about her experiences, she shares, “Dil par patthar rakhna padta hai kyunki kabhi yahan link up, kabhi wahan. But often he would be working non-stop so time hi nahi tha affair karne ka. Ab woh (Govinda) kaam nahi kar raha hai, toh mujhe insecurity hai kahi affair na kar le. 60 ke baad log sathiya jaate hain!”