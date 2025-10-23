Guns N' Roses issue official statement on Axl Rose's onstage meltdown

Los Angeles, Oct 23 The legendary American hard rock band Guns N' Roses have issued a clarification behind their frontman Axl Rose's erratic behaviour onstage in Argentina.

The has said in a statement that the frontman’s behaviour had nothing to do with new drummer Isaac Carpenter's playing, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Axl Rose threw his microphone and kicked Isaac's drum kit during a chaotic Guns N' Roses gig at Estadio Huracan in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the hard rock veterans were performing their opening song, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, when Axl appeared visibly irritated. In viral footage from the concert, he hurled his microphone toward the drum kit, kicked the kick drum, and stormed off stage.

All he said to the crowd was, “So, I’ll just try and wing this”. Several days later, the band explained the meltdown was to do with the 63-year-old singer only hearing the drum mix through his in-ear monitor and insisted he has no qualms with Isaac, who they hailed a "top notch" drummer.

A statement issued on the band's Instagram Story read, “During the opening song at our recent Buenos Aires concert, Axl’s in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus the entire mix. The issue was fixed by our tech by the third song, and we had a great night. The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter's playing, who is top notch and a great player”.

Earlier this year, Guns N' Roses parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Ferrer, who was behind the kit for the band for almost two decades. Frank first joined the band during a show in June 2006, replacing Bryan Mantia. Frank’s last show was in November 2023.

The band’s lineup now consists of frontman Axl, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Melissa Reese, and Isaac. The official band statement said Frank made an "amicable exit", but he later admitted he was left "disappointed" by the end of his tenure with the band.

