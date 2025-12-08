"Har muskurahat, har tapakte aansoo mein saath nibhaya": Bobby gets emotional as he remembers his "pyaare papa" Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Legendary actor Dharmendra would have turned 90 today. Though he is no longer with us, his memories continue to live on through his iconic cinematic legacy.

On his birth anniversary, fans and family members alike penned heartfelt tributes, while his younger son, Bobby, shared an emotional note reflecting on how deeply he misses him.

"Mere Pyaare Papa aur Hamare Pyaare Dharam,Aapki soch main yeh likh raha hoon.Duniya mein itna pyaar nahi jitna aapne hum sabhi ko diya. Har muskurahat, har tapakte aansoo mein saath nibhaya,

Har mushkil mein haath badhaya. Us tarah jis tarah sirf hum sab ke Dharam kar sakte the. Aap star banne toh sabko saath leke haath thaam ke aage badhe, Kisi ka haath nahi chhoda. Aapke humare Punjab ke Dango ka, Sahnewal ka, Bharat ka jhanda garv se lehraya. He-Man ho aap sab ke, Lekin bachpan se hi aap mere hero ho," Bobby posted on Instagram.

He continued, "Aap hi se humne sapne dekhna seekha, Aap hi se humne atmvishwas karna seekha,

Aapke sanskaar se hum Deol banne. Dil ho to aapke jaisa, Junoon ho to aapke jaisa, Pyaar karo to aapke jaisa, Insaan bano to aapke jaisa. Papa ho aap mere, Lekin Dharam ho aap hum sab ke.Proud to be yours.

Happy Birthday, my precious Papa. Love you forever and always.."

Bobby also uploaded his adorable picture with his dad, Dharmendra. Check out here

Dharmendra, famously known as Bollywood's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025. A prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on November 27 at Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects.

Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan gathered together to remember the late actor.

In an emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, expressed their gratitude to the attendees, with the family members folding their hands in appreciation for the outpouring of support. A heartfelt musical tribute was also performed, honouring the late actor's enduring legacy.

Dharmendra's journey remained a testament to enduring talent and dedication. What is remarkable is that he was never confined to one genre and achieved a balanced mass appeal, playing distinct roles across romance, action, comedy, and social drama, which helped him become one of the most commercially successful film actors in the history of Indian cinema.

His last film, 'Ikkis', is set to be released on December 25.

