How Much Did It Cost to Make Kantara Chapter 1? Rishab Shetty’s Film Budget Revealed

Rishabh Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has turned out to be one of the major box office earner this year putting Kannada cinema back on the map. After ott success of Kantara, makers brought sequel of this movie Kantara: chapter 1, for which audience is showering love of audience and it ruling on box office on day 26. According to reports on 26th day Kantara chapter 1 has collected Rs 2.92 crore, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, thus taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 592.52 crore.

It is said that Kantara: Chapter 1 is likely to surpass it in terms of India nett collections in the coming days. Chhaava ended its theatrical run with domestic earnings of Rs 601.54 crore. Ahead of its OTT release it's uncertain whether it will reach Rs 850 crore, much less exceed Stree 2's Rs 857.15 crore global gross, despite already breaking some box office records.

Kantara 2 has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, surpassing Chhaava's Rs 807.91 crore. The film also boasts the second-highest domestic nett collection for an Indian movie in 2025, exceeding Saiyaara (Rs 329.72 crore) but currently behind Chhaava (Rs 601.54 crore). Kantara 2 is the 14th Indian film to join the Rs 800 crore club and ranks below Stree 2 (Rs 857.15 crore). It achieved the third-highest single-day collection of 2025 (Rs 61.85 crore), after Coolie (Rs 65 crore) and They Call Him OG (Rs 63.75 crore).

Kantara: Chapter 1 Movie budget?

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 is made on a budget of 125 crores. The makers have minted profits of a whopping 346% so far. It is one of the most profitable Indian films of 2025. Rishab Shetty's film has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the domestic box office.

