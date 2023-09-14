“I am extremely overwhelmed": Avinash Tiwary on ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Actor Avinash Tiwary has all the reasons to celebrate as his latest action thriller web series, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is receiving positive responses from the audience and critics.

He is overwhelmed with the love and appreciation his latest project is receiving and expressing his happiness, he shared, “I am very grateful that 'Bambai Meri Jaan' is garnering so much love from the audience. It's really a very special project as it is my second project and the first Indian show that held its global premiere in London.”

“I am extremely overwhelmed since the reviews have been remarkable. Now, my show has finally been released, and watching the abundance of love coming in from everyone is a moment that I have always dreamt of. I am very thankful to the entire team, my director, co-stars, family, and all the fans. Here, I am gearing up for my second release, ‘Kaala’, so this phase of my life can't be more exciting for me,” he added.

Avinash started his career with ‘Yudh’ in 2014 and later acted in ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’, ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, among others.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ also stars Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur. It is streaming on Prime Video.

