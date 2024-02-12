"I found it to be incredibly annoying": Dakota Johnson on 'nepo baby' debate

Los Angeles [US], February 12 : Actor Dakota Johnson isn't a fan of the "nepo baby" label. The actress, who is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, stated that she finds the word "incredibly annoying," according to Page Six.

"When that first started I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring," she said during an appearance on the 'Today' show.

"If you're a journalist, write about something else. That's just lame. So the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at," the actor said.

Nepo baby is a term that refers to celeb children who've gotten a leg-up in the entertainment industry because of their famous parents.

Last month, the 34-year-old hosted the comedy sketch show for the second time, teaming up with John Higgins and Martin Herlihy - sons of SNL luminaries Steve Higgins and Tim Herlihy to mock the nepotism.

As per Page Six, after roasting each other, the trio formed a "nepo truce" during the "Please Don't Destroy" video sketch. Elsewhere in her interview with Hoda Kotb, the "Madame Web" star insisted that her parents forced her to make it in Hollywood on her own. Johnson said her dad made a deal with her and her siblings that he would support them financially if they enrolled at a college. But according to Johnson, a university education was not on the cards.

"I had moments where I couldn't afford groceries and things like that and needed to ask my mom to help me," she said of her humble beginnings in the acting world. "She was the nice one."

Despite being financially cut off from her father, Johnson has later stated that she understands why he took her "off the payroll," reported Page Six.

