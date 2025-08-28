"It was a little mischievous": Arjun Bijlani on divorce rumours with wife Neha Swami after his cryptic video went viral

New Delhi [India], August 28 : TV actor and host Arjun Bijlani opened up about his emotional and cryptic Instagram post earlier this week, which led to widespread speculation of his divorce from his wife, Neha Swami.

Arjun Bijlani admitted that his emotional video on Instagram, where he spoke about tough decisions and taking a new, different path in life, was nothing more than promotional content to create hype for his upcoming reality show 'Rise and Fall'.

However, this promotional tactic backfired for the actor when his fans started speculating about his divorce from his wife, Neha Swami.

While speaking to ANI, Arjun Bijlani stated that he was shocked when people started speculating about his divorce after his video, which was intended to create hype for his upcoming reality show.

"I thought the speculation would be for a show only. I never expected people to think that there's a divorce going on. So, that was a little too much," said Arjun Bijlani.

Looking back on his risky promotional stunt, the actor hilariously referred to the incident as one of his "mischievous" activities.

"But a lot of people understood that it's a show because I said don't speculate anything (referring to the video). If I hadn't said that, it would have seemed like there was a personal problem here. However, many people believed that there was a personal issue. It was a little mischievous, no doubt," said Arjun Bijlani.

The 'Naagin' actor also stated that the speculation of his divorce would not have surfaced on the internet if there had been no delay in the teaser release of his upcoming show 'Rise and Fall'.

Sharing the details of the video planning, Arjun Bijlani toldthat his promotional stunt was to be followed by the teaser release of 'Rise and Fall', which was unfortunately delayed. This led to a significant gap between his cryptic video and teaser release, resulting in unwanted speculation on the internet.

"I never thought that there would be a divorce. I thought there would be some speculation about what he is doing. Is it something to do with some show? Because the teaser was supposed to drop. That's why I did that post because the teaser was supposed to come out the next day," said Arjun.

He continued, "But due to some technical reason, it didn't come out the next day. So, there was a little problem there. Otherwise, the teaser would have come immediately, and there wouldn't have been any speculation. However, it was suddenly delayed due to a technical issue, and I had already posted my video. So, then it went a little haywire."

The 'Left Right Left' actor further clarified that he doesn't prefer to share his personal problems on social media.

As for 'Rise and Fall', this high-stakes competition will feature 16 contestants battling for power in a divided house, where social hierarchy and strategic gameplay determine their fate.

Rulers hold the power and the ability to control the workers, but their status is not permanent. In a series of twists and turns, we see the powerful becoming powerless and vice versa.

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has come on board as the host of 'Rise And Fall'. The list of contestants includes Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Varma, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait and others.

The shopw is set to preimere exclusively at Amazon MX Player from September 6, 2025.

