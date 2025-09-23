It’s High Time We Showed the World... Abhishek Bachchan on India's Rising Global Strength

As India shines in the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, Abhishek Bachchan has emerged as a strong voice celebrating the country’s sporting and entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond cinema, he has built a reputation as a passionate sports enthusiast and a firm believer in the Make in India philosophy. “I have immense faith in my country and our abilities and our capabilities. And I think it's more than high time that we showed the world how capable we are,” Abhishek shared in a recent conversation, stressing how sport and business together can project India’s identity globally.

His ownership of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, one of the most celebrated teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, reflects this belief. When asked to name his most gratifying move outside of cinema, Bachchan points to the venture that perfectly encapsulates his entire philosophy: his Pro Kabaddi League team. The Panthers, who continue to inspire a growing fanbase, are a symbol of how indigenous sports like kabaddi can find a global platform.

But his vision stretches beyond kabaddi. With investments in homegrown brands like Vahdam Teas and Nagin Sauce, Abhishek continues to champion enterprises rooted in Indian excellence. “Be it Kabaddi, or be it Vahdam Teas, or be it Nagin Sauce, or whatever that me and the family office are involved in, a large part of that is the Make in India thought. And it’s something that I believe in,” he noted.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, in which he played Kaalidhar--a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment and a lifetime of quiet betrayals in the film. The actor is currently shooting for King. an. The film is going to be the big screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan. The actor will undergo a massive transformation who is playing the negative lead in the film.As reported by Pinkvilla, Director Siddharth Anand has designed a specific character for Bachchan in ‘King’, which requires him to have a lean body. The director is reportedly aiming at giving the actor a ‘menacing’ look and Bachchan has begun his preparations for the same. The film will be released in 2026.