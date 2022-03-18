Jaya Bachchan gets upset as paparazzi click her while leaving Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s bash

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan was recently spotted at daughter Shweta's birthday bash. . The veteran actress, dressed in an elegant white attire, seemed annoyed as the paparazzi went on a clicking spree. In a video which has now gone viral, the Sholay star is seen making a hand gesture while exiting the bash. The white theme bash was also attended by Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Anaya Panday, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra and Shanaya Kapoor among others.

Jaya has had a cold relationship with the paparazzi. In the past, the veteran actress has been spotted giving the paparazzi an earful couple of times in the past. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wished his ‘first-born.’ He wrote, “As it nears the hour, the wish shall be pronounced to the first-born - Shweta, named by Babuji as Shwetambara, the one clad in white, Saraswati the Goddess of Learning .. wisdom perception and good sense!"Abhishek too wished Shweta via Instagram. The actor put together a reel with pictures from the siblings’ childhood and wished Shweta. “Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya!" he wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan is gearing up for her B-town comeback with Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This romantic family drama also features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

