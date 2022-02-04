Jaya Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, veteran actress in home isolation

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran actress is in quarantine right now. According to a E-Times report, the shoot of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ was postponed after Jaya Bachchan got infected. However, a source close to the production said, "All covid rules and regulations are being followed and Karan is still shooting for the film."

Recently, Shabana Azmi had revealed that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation at home. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi essaying pivotal parts. Previously, the team had extensively shot for the film in Delhi. Two years ago Amitabh and her son Abhishek had also tested positive for the virus.