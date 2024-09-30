Jigra: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina Goes Pan-India; Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli Launch Telugu Trailer

The power of cinema transcends boundaries, and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina, is set to do just that. The highly anticipated film is expanding its reach beyond the Hindi audience, marking a significant milestone by becoming a Pan-India release. With the theatrical trailer for the Telugu version being digitally unveiled by none other than Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli, the film is generating major buzz. Adding to the excitement, Jigra will be presented in Telugu by Rana Daggubati's Asian Suresh Entertainment, a major boost that emphasizes the film’s growing appeal across languages.

Also Read: “Vedang Raina Has a Lot of Depth That Will Take Him Far,” Says Alia Bhatt on Jigra Co-star

The movie will be hitting theatres on October 11th in both Hindi and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience across India. The collaboration of some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Rana Daggubati, highlights the immense potential of Jigra. Fans from both Bollywood and Tollywood are eagerly waiting for this crossover cinematic event that promises an unforgettable experience, uniting audiences through the power of storytelling.

The trailer for Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, premiered on Thursday. Dharma Productions released the three-minute video on YouTube, showcasing Alia in an action-oriented role. The trailer opens with Satya (Alia) answering a call from her brother Ankur (Vedang), assuring him with several questions. Shortly after, Ankur is seen in court, where the judge announces his "death by electrocution in three months." Later, Satya is seen asking a friend if her brother would be allowed to meet her during a life-threatening situation while holding a knife to her wrist.

Throughout the trailer, Satya is shown in various intense situations—fighting multiple people, leaping from trees, and even eating energetically while on a flight. She also appears atop a vehicle armed with weapons. Meanwhile, Ankur is portrayed in confrontations, including hitting someone, getting strip-searched by police, and resisting officers. Jigra is Vedang Raina's second movie, following his debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, which released last year. In February 2024, Alia Bhatt shared photos from the set after completing filming, with the project being produced under the Dharma Productions banner. Jigra is Alia's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. This film is co-produced by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.