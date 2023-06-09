Kajol announces break from social media, deletes all posts

Kajol took her fans by surprise when she announced on Instagram and Twitter that she’s taking a break from social media. She posted a picture with a black background and text that read, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life. The Salaam Venky actress shared a picture featuring a text. The text read, "Facing one of the toughest trails of my life." She shared it on her Twitter and Instagram handles and wrote, "Taking a break from social media." All her posts have disappeared from her Instagram feed.

Soon after she shared the announcement, her fans were seen showing concern. A fan wrote, "Hey kajol hope you are fine baby, sending you soo much love and hugs." Another fan wrote, "Take ur time queen, hope u r fine there. Sending u lots of love and hugs. We will always be here for u we love u queen." Some of the users thought she was doing it to promote her upcoming project. A user wrote, "This a promotional strategy for her next OTT series, The Good Wife."Meanwhile, Kajol recently shared a special post as her film Dushman turned 25. She played a double role in the film. She took to Twitter and wrote, "#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well. And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm."On the work front, Kajol will be soon seen in Lust Stories 2.