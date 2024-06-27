Kalki 2898 AD Release: Prithviraj Sukumaran Extends Wishes to Salaar Co-Star Prabhas

Fans eagerly await the release of Kalki 2898 AD tomorrow, June 27th. The film has generated significant buzz and excitement. Adding to this anticipation, Pan India star Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a heartfelt message on social media, wishing the film a great success. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an image of the Kalki 2898 AD poster on his Instagram story, with the text: "All the best brother! @actorprabhas My absolute best to this new benchmark in Indian Cinema!" Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is set to redefine Indian cinema with its high production value.

The story of Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian society on the backdrop of three lands, Kasi, Shambala, and Complex. The fascinating story revolves around Kalki, the mysterious tenth and last incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the Hindu deity. The movie's ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in addition to Prabhas. The cast also features important roles played by Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, and other well-known actors.

The film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and is a C. Aswini Dutt production, distributed by Vyjayanthi Movies. The forthcoming sci-fi thriller's soundtrack is being composed by Santhosh Narayanan.On the work front, Prithviraj is currently busy shooting for Mohanlal’s upcoming action-thriller flick titled Lucifer 2: Empuraan, a continuation of its first part titled Lucifer.