Kamya Panjabi: Strongly believe that one of the worst evils in our society is rape

Mumbai, Oct 12 On the occasion of Dussehra, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil, actress Kamya Panjabi has opened up on the worst evils of the society.

Kamya said: “Dussehra is a festival that shows the victory of good over evil. I strongly believe that one of the worst evils in our society is rape, especially against young girls. It's heartbreaking to see not just the assault but also the terrible killings that happen in some cases.

She added: “The people who commit these crimes are like demons in our society, and I hope we can get rid of them completely.”

The actress said that the another problem is how long it takes for victims of rape to get justice.

Said the actress: “The process is slow and painful, making the victims and their families suffer even more. I feel justice should be quick and firm in such cases. Why do we have to wait for court dates and long trials? We should act fast and give the harshest punishment to those who commit such horrible crimes.”

Hoping for a better future, the actress said: "I hope we celebrate Dussehra not just by burning the effigies of Ravana but by ensuring that rapists, the real demons in our world, are punished swiftly and justly. This would truly show the victory of good over evil.”

On the work front, Kamya is seen in the show “Ishq Jabariya”, which is airing on Sun Neo. The show tells the story of love, resilience, and freedom set in Begusarai, Bihar. It follows Gulki, a young woman with big dreams. The cast also includes Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay Khurana in key roles.

Kamya has previously worked in shows such as “Reth”, “Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani,” “Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann”, “Piya Ka Ghar”, “Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and “Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar”.

