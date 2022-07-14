Kevin Spacey will face trial in UK in June 2023

Los Angeles, July 14 Kevin Spacey appeared at the UK's historic Old Bailey criminal court on Thursday morning, where he pleaded not guilty to all five counts of sexual assault.

The actor is charged under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler. He wore a light blue suit and tie and walked into Court 1 through the front entrance, accompanied by security.

At the judge's direction, Spacey gave his name, address and entered a plea of "not guilty" to all five counts, reports Variety.

The UK charges against Spacey consist of four counts of sexual assault against three men - now in their 30s and 40s - between 2005 and 2013. He has also been charged with "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."

Spacey's UK trial will begin on June 6, 2023, and is expected to last for three to four weeks.

Last month the actor appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court to determine whether his case would be heard there or, as is mandated for more serious offenses, sent to the crown court.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram determined the case would need to be heard in a crown court and booked a plea and trial preparation hearing at Southwark Crown Court. However, the venue was quietly changed to the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales - nicknamed the Old Bailey - two days ago.

No reasons were given for the switch but the Old Bailey is typically the venue for more high profile cases.

The venue has also appeared in a number of film and TV shows, including in 'V for Vendetta' and the director's cut of 'Justice League', in which Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot, foils a terrorist plot at the court.

