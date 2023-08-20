Khalnayak’s special screening to be held in Mumbai on the occasion of its 30th anniversary

Khalnayak (1993) completed 30 years on August 6 this year. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, special screening of the film will be held in Mumbai to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Popular radio station, Radio Nasha, has taken the initiative to organize the screening on Monday, September 4, at a popular multiplex in the suburbs of the Maximum City.

Radio Nasha has held several such screenings of significant films in the past. One of their most memorable events was the screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), on its 25th anniversary. It was held on August 9, 2019, at Mumbai’s Liberty Cinema. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, director Sooraj Barjatya and many others graced the screening. The way the lead actors danced and the way the cast and crew went down memory lane made it a very exciting occasion.

Last year, Radio Nasha organized a screening of Gupt (1994) on its 25th anniversary, on July 9 at Metro Inox Cinema. Lead actors Bobby Deol and Kajol, director-editor Rajiv Rai, production designer and co-writer Shabbir Boxwala, music director Viju Shah, art director Bijon Das Gupta, singers Udit Narayan, Sunita Rao and Sadhana Sargam, voiceover artist Chetan Shashital and actors Harish Patel, Mukesh Rishi, Tej Sapru and Dalip Tahil were in attendance