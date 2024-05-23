'Laapataa Ladies' Pratibha Rantta, Sparsh Shrivastava groove to Aamir Khan's iconic song 'Aati Kya Khandala'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : The actors of 'Laapataa Ladies', Pratibha Rantta and Sparsh Shrivastava, recently sent social media into a frenzy with their lively dance video.

Pratibha and Sparsh took to their Instagram account to share a video in which they can be seen grooving together to Aamir Khan's iconic song 'Aati Kya Khandala.'

While the video garnered heaps of praise, with fans loving the duo's chemistry, many couldn't help but miss the presence of Phool, a character from the film.

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section.

One user wrote, "Dipak firse galat dulhan le aaya."

Another wrote, "Feeling Sad for Phool."

"Bhai lekin woh phool station me hai," wrote a third fan.

Set in 2001 in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' is a story about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as 'Delhi Belly,' 'Dangal,' and 'Peepli Live.' Presented by Jio Studios, the film has been produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. It has been scripted by Biplab Goswami.

The movie was released in theatres on March 1.

