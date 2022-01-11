Lata Mangeshkar in stable condition after testing positive for COVID-19

Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19. Lata's niece Rachna Shah confirmed that the singer is ‘recovering’ and is in a ‘stable’ condition. Speaking to News 18, Rachna said, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

“The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her," she added. Earlier talking about Lata's condition, Rachna told PTI, “She is mild Covid-19 positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care. She will be fine. But she is going to take a while because of her age. And also, Covid-19 takes seven days."

