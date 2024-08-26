Mahesh Babu Joins Mufasa Legacy in Telugu Version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (Watch Video)

Mahesh Babu will voice the iconic anime character Mufasa from The Lion King. He announced this exciting news on his official X account. The lion king is famous movie in youngsters. Talking about this role Mahesh Babu expressed that he is extremely excited to be a voice of Mufasa.

Mahesh Babu shared a small clip of his voice over. While sharing this video he wrote, "A new dimension to the character we know and love! Extremely excited to be the voice of Mufasa in Telugu and having been a massive fan of the classic, this is a special one for me! Long live the king."

In the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King', Shah Rukh Khan returns as Mufasa, taking audiences back to the origins of this iconic character. Aryan Khan will voice Simba, while AbRam will play a young Mufasa.

The film, directed by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins, promises a captivating experience, featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The English version boasts a stellar cast, including Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, and Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa.