Marisa Abela joins ‘Highlander’ alongside Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe

Los Angeles, July 3 British actress Marisa Abela has been added to the cast of ‘Highlander’ alongside previously announced starcast including Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe.

Chad Stahelski of ‘John Wick’ fame is set to direct the film from Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists (UA), which is being run by former Netflix film chief Scott Stuber, reports ‘Variety’.

The film will open theatrically. Michael Finch is penning the screenplay, based on the 1980s cult classic of the same name. UA’s Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce alongside Neal H. Moritz, 87Eleven Entertainment, Stahelski’s production banner, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner. UA has secured full rights to the 1986 original, with the potential to also develop a new series. Lionsgate developed the film.

As per ‘Variety’, Abela recently won a 2025 BAFTA TV Award for her performance in the third season of the acclaimed banking drama ‘Industry’.

This follows her turn alongside Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in Steven Soderbergh’s espionage thriller, ‘Black Bag’. Abela previously starred as Amy Winehouse in the biographical drama ‘Back to Black’, which earned her a nomination for a BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

The original ‘Highlander’, starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, portrays the climax of an ancient battle between immortal warriors, unfolding through interwoven past and present-day storylines. After steadily gaining wider popularity upon its release, the film spawned multiple sequels, a TV series and an enduring fanbase. From director Russell Mulcahy, the film was produced by Peter S. Davis and William N. Panzer.

There have been four theatrical ‘Highlander films’, one made-for-TV film, two live-action television series, an animated television series, an anime film, original novels, comic books, and various licensed merchandise. The main character of the series, Connor MacLeod, was born in Glenfinnan in the Scottish Highlands in the 16th century, and is one of a number of immortals empowered by an energy called the Quickening. Other immortal protagonists from the MacLeod clan were introduced over time, including Duncan MacLeod, Quentin MacLeod and Colin MacLeod, each of whom exists in their own timelines.

