Mithun Chakraborty, Padmini Kolhapure recreate memories from the sets of 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin'

Mumbai, Nov 10 After 33 years, Bollywood actors Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure are coming together to recreate some moments from their 1985 film 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin' on the sets of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs'.

While both are seen sharing some fun moments and shaking legs with each other, contestants sang some of the hit tracks from the film like 'Pyar Jhukta Nahin' which was a blockbuster film of the year 1985.

It features Mithun Chakraborty, Padmini Kolhapure, Danny Denzongpa, Asrani, and Bindu. The songs and music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal also became popular among the audience. It was a remake of the 1977 Pakistani film 'Aina'.

On the show Padmini calls Mithun a superstar, "You are a superstar."

On the other hand, Mithun says: "Jhooth bol rahi hai. Pehle din se line maar raha hu bhav nahi diya abhi tak.(She is lying. I have been trying since day one but she never gives importance to me)."

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' is judged by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Anu Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

