Mumbai: Police probe mysterious spray during 'Pushpa 2' screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Mumbai Police are investigating an incident at Galaxy Theatre in Bandra after a disruption during the screening of the much-awaited movie, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

According to audience members, the movie was halted for about 15-20 minutes after the interval when an unidentified person reportedly sprayed a substance, causing coughing, throat irritation, and vomiting among cinema-goers.

Deen Dayal, a moviegoer at the theatre, shared his experience and said, "We came out during the interval. After going back in, it seemed that someone had sprayed something causing coughing among the audience. The show was halted for around 10 minutes... The police are here checking everyone..."

"...As soon as we went back after the interval, we started coughing. We went to the bathroom and vomited. The smell stayed for 10-15 minutes. The smell faded away after the doors were opened. The movie resumed after that. The police are inside conducting an investigation...", Ramzan, who came out of Bandra's Galaxy theatre after watching the film, told ANI.

Meanwhile, on December 4, fans of actor Allu Arjun thronged the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad ahead of the premiere show of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Police resorted to mild lathi-charge to control the crowd. A woman died, while a child suffered injuries in the stampede.

Dy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Hyderabad said, "A case has been booked Under Section 105,118(1) r/w 3(5) BNS act in Chikkadpally Police Station based on the complaint of the family members of the deceased person and is being investigated. Stringent action as per law will be taken against all the persons responsible for the chaotic situation inside the theatre leading to the death of a person and injury to others."

