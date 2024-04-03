Neha Dhupia's work-life balance: 'Make sure I find time to do everything'

Mumbai, April 3 Actress Neha Dhupia has a packed year as she will be working constantly. However, she minced no words when she said that she is not going away as a mother, actor, friend and partner, as she will make sure to find time to do everything.

Neha just did ‘No Filter Neha’. She now has an OTT show called ‘Therapy Sherapy’ and ‘Bad Newz’ with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, and an international film titled 'Blue 52'.

“I do have four projects – ‘No Filter Neha’, an OTT show, then I am a small part of a nice big ticket film, and then I have an international release. Although all are coming out this year, I feel like a lot was accomplished last year as well,” Neha told IANS.

She agrees that a packed schedule can have effects on work-life balance.

Neha said: “It’s been a packed run for me and I feel like sometimes, work-life balances get a little lop-sided. I try to power through it on most days."

She added: “I am here to do this. I am not going away as a mum, a professional, an actor, producer, host, a friend and a partner… I will make sure that I find time to do everything as I seek happiness in doing it all.”

