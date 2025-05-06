Netizens Wish to See Uorfi Javed Turn the Red Carpet Gold at Met Gala 2025, Say She's the Only Indian Who Could Rock Any Look

Uorfi Javed might not have walked the red carpet at the buzzing Met Gala 2025, but her fans think that she would have definitely slayed her path if she had attended the glamorous fashion event. Recently, several social media users took to their social media handles to express their desire to watch Uorfi at the Met Gala, and she reshared their thoughts on her socials. Take a look, and you would agree with what people are talking about!

"The only Indian who can rock any look especially Met Gala is one & only @urf7i ❤️" wrote a social media user, and another wrote, "@urf7i would have slayed the Met Gala." Another user shared a post of Jenna Ortega slaying an outfit made of rulers, and wrote, "No but when Uorfi does this & MUCH MUCH MORE BETTER THAN THIS, she's called outrageous. Hypocrisy at its peak." A user also wrote, "I was awake all night and praying for some miracle to happen and I see @urf7i in the Met. She would've done the best there. Waiting for Cannes '25," and another wrote, "Met Gala needs @urf7i." A user also wrote, "Let's get @urf7i on Met Gala guys next year. She will slay in seconds."

The theme of this year's Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It's inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, published in 2009. This year's Met Gala dress code is "Tailored for You" - a reference to the suiting and menswear which features in the exhibition. This is the first Met Gala in more than two decades to focus exclusively on menswear. "The theme this year is not only timely," said Gala committee member Usher, "but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated." The Met says the show "presents a cultural and historical examination of black style from the 18th Century to today, through the lens of dandyism". The event was co-chaired by singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James served as an honorary co-chair.