Nita Ambani hosts spectacular Guru Purnima celebration at NMACC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani, graciously welcomed distinguished artists and guests to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for a celebration of Guru Purnima.

This event, initiated last year, pays homage to the Guru-Shishya Parampara, which has been integral to India's cultural tapestry.

"The Guru-Shishya tradition has been the backbone of our rich cultural heritage," remarked Nita Ambani, underscoring its pivotal role in preserving the essence of teaching and learning practices that have moulded the artistic legacy of India.

The evening commenced with heartfelt sentiments from Nita Ambani, expressing profound gratitude towards teachers, "With a heart filled with gratitude and reverence for our teachers, I welcome you all to the second edition of 'Parampara'."

"Our parents are our first teachers in life. In my journey, I am profoundly thankful for the role my parents have played in shaping the person I am today. My father's kindness and my mother's unwavering dedication and hard work have deeply influenced me," she said.

She also acknowledged the influence of her in-laws in her life adding, "After marriage, the greatest influence in my life has been my father-in-law, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. I have also learned invaluable lessons from my mother-in-law, Srimati Kokila Ben."

Central to the celebration was the Ghatnam Symphony, a vibrant fusion of traditional and contemporary music featuring three generations of the Vidhwan Vikku Vinayakram's family: V. Selva Ganesh, Uma Shankar, and Swaminathan Selva Ganesh.

Notably, the youngest artist from the Vinayakram family, Tatva, made her debut performance, which Nita Ambani joyfully cherished as "Vikku's 4G."

Reflecting on the cultural mission of NMACC, Nita Ambani shared, "It is our dream that our legacy and traditions are appreciated and passed down to the next generations. I am overjoyed to see that dream has transformed into reality."

The following programme promises another spellbinding evening with Ratikant Mohapatra paying tribute to his father, the legendary Odissi maestro Padma Vibhushan Guruji Shri Kelucharan Mohapatra, alongside Srjan.

The celebration continues with Bharatanatyam maestro Rama Vaidyanathan and her daughter Sannidhi, accompanied by 25 disciples, delivering an enchanting performance.

The grand culmination on July 27 will feature Rahul Sharma, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, paying tribute to his father, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, through a symphony of ragas and classical musica fitting finale to a series of celebrations honouring India's artistic heritage.

Nita Ambani's dedication to showcasing India's cultural traditions through NMACC underscores a commitment to preserving and promoting the country's artistic richness, ensuring it resonates with future generations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor