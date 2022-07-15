Noted Malayalam actor Pratap Pothen found dead
July 15, 2022
In a shocking bit of news ace Malayalam actor and director Pratap Pothen was found dead at his residence ...
In a shocking bit of news ace Malayalam actor and director Pratap Pothen was found dead at his residence in Chennai. He was an active part of regional cinema. He debuted in director Bharatan's 1978 movie Aaravam. He last acted in Mammotty's CBI 5: The Brain. He also directed three films.
