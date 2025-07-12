"Once You're Onboard, Commit Fully": Mohit Suri Reacts to Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Debate

Recently their has been lot of discussion about the hectic work timings in entertainment industry. Actor work for numerous hours to delivery project on time. After Deepika many actors felt that their should be a proper working hours in this industry too. This debate started after Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her demand for an eight-hour workday. Bollywood's one of the celebrated filmmaker Mohit Suri has commented on this and said that you can have a choice.

While talking to NDTV about the same Saiyaara director said that, " It depends on the budget that you are working in , I don't think any director wants to make anyone work beyond what's required. No one's sadistic enough to unnecessarily torture someone." He feels that happy team members make better films some time practical constraints often dictate the working conditions. He said, "Sometimes, you're restricted by things like budgets and that impacts everything, including how many hours a day you shoot."

While reiterating that everyone has the agency to say yes or no to a project, the filmmaker emphasized the importance of committing fully once onboard. He further added that, "You have a choice to be a part of something or not. But what I think is unfair is when someone comes in and starts dictating terms after signing on. You knew what the project entailed - the constraints, the realities."

Mohit Suri is known for some amazing films like 'Ek Villan', 'Murder 2', the musical romance 'Aashiqui 2' and the romantic thrillers 'Awarapan', 'Malang'.