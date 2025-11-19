Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers end their feud amicably

Mumbai Nov 19 Television actress Palak Sindhwani and her long-standing conflict with the makers of her former superhit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah seem to have ended on a good note now.

The production house of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the 19th of November released an official statement, assuring that ‘all was well’ between the makers and the actress.

The statement read, “Neela Film Productions would like to share that all matters between the company and Palak Sindhwani have been amicably resolved. We wish her good luck.” The statement further read, “Neela Film Productions has introduced and nurtured many artistes and creative talents, helping shape their successful careers in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the show’s characters have become household names, loved by audiences across the country.”

It further stated, “As a progressive and forward-looking production house, Neela Film Productions remains committed to nurturing talent and delivering meaningful, family-friendly entertainment. We also believe in fostering a fair, transparent, and supportive work environment, ensuring that every artiste and team member feels respected and valued.”

The statement, further talking about the iconic show, read, “TMKOC, created and produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, is not only one of the country’s most iconic entertainment brands but also the world’s longest-running daily comedy TV show with over 4500 episodes. Now in its 18th year, it continues to be loved by audiences across India and around the world.”

The feud between Palak and Neela Films started in 2024, and after months of allegations, legal exchanges, mudslinging and public statements, both parties seem to have now decided to resolve their differences. For the uninitiated, Palak was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 5 years, where she essayed the role of Sonu Bhide.

The actress, after her exit, landed in controversies with the show and its makers after she was accused of having breached the contract. Palak had later alleged “mental harassment” and “non-payment” and also accused the makers of threatening to delete her social media and block all her brand partnerships.

Back then, the producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi, had strongly refuted her claims at the time, stating that her accusations lacked maturity and reliability.

