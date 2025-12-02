Parth Samthaan calls his role in Seher Hone Ko Hai 'interesting & fresh'

Mumbai, Dec 2 Television actor Parth Samthaan has been roped in to play the lead in the forthcoming show "Seher Hone Ko Hai".

Speaking about his character, Mahid Niyazi, during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Parth revealed that this role is different from anything he has done before.

He went on to share that Mahid is not your typical hero and has his flaws and shortcomings - something which makes the character interesting to play.

Speaking to IANS, Parth said, "This role is very interesting and fresh. I don't think such a character has been seen before. He is not a typical hero with only good traits. He has his own flaws and shortcomings. The character has his past, in which he has been through hell. Despite all this, how he moves his life forward on the path of God is something you will get to see in the show."

He added that his character is not affected by others' opinions of him, as he likes to live life on his own terms.

"If anything wrong happens in front of him, he is unable to tolerate and immediately punishes the culprit in his unique way - whether right or wrong in the eyes of others, does not matter to him," he shared.

Recently, Parth unveiled the new teaser for "Seher Hone Ko Hai" on social media.

The video opens with an introduction to Parth's intense character.

As he is about to express his anger, he ends up catching the attention of the female lead, Rishita Kothari, who will be seen as Seher in the show.

“Seher ko hua taajjub, dekhke Mahid ka yeh gusse bhara andaaz (Seher is surprised to see Mahid’s anger) (sic)," the caption on the post went.

Backed by Creative Producer and writer Richa Yamini under her banner Icecream Dreams in association with Aarambh Entertainment, "Seher Hone Ko Hai" marks actress Maahi Vij's return on TV after a long time.

The drama is scheduled to premiere on Colors TV on December 2 at 10:00 PM.

