Pornstar Wednesday Nyte dies at 31



Wednesday Nyte, an OnlyFans model and porn star, passed away at the age of 31. The tragic news was shared by her relatives and industry friends. Several reports suggest that she breathed her last on Saturday, June 17, 2022 while other reports claimed that died on Sunday, June 18, in Las Vegas.However, there is no official confirmation as to how she passed away and what was the cause of her death. According to the reports, Nyte celebrated her 31st birthday on May 31.

One of her relatives reportedly took to social media to mourn her death by writing, “I’ve dreaded typing this. I still can’t believe this is real.” The late adult film star was reportedly from Georgia and she built a reputation for herself via her own OnlyFans by partnering with established content creators. She is reported to have more than 26k followers on Instagram, wherein she used @defnotwednesday as her username, which included several of her steamy photos and clips. The last post from her Instagram page was shared on June 17 that showed her posing seductively in a black bralette.