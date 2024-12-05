'Pushpa 2' Premiere Stampede: Makers Issue Statement After Woman Dies Outside Theatre

Stamped like situation occurred during the Hyderabad primer of Allu Arjun blockbuster film Pushpa 2 movie. A stampede broke out at the venue, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old woman and leaving her young son in critical condition. Following the incident Pushpa 2: The Rule makers has now issued official statement.

The statement said, "We are extremely heartbroken by the tragic incident during last night’s screening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young child undergoing medical treatment. We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time. With deep sorrow, Mythri Movie Makers (sic)."

We are committed to standing by them and extending all possible support during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad witnessed a heroic act by the city’s police during the much-anticipated premiere of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. A video that has since gone viral shows officers saving the life of an unconscious child during a stampede at a crowded theater. The incident unfolded as thousands of fans gathered at the venue, leading to chaotic scenes. Amid the commotion, a young child was caught in the stampede and lost consciousness. Quick to act, police personnel on duty performed CPR on the child, bringing him back to life.