Rajkummar Rao's sense of humour 'on the same wavelength' as Farah Khan's

Mumbai, May 19 Rajkummar Rao is all set to host IIFA Rocks this year alongside the acclaimed director-choreographer Farah Khan. And the actor is excited because, as he puts it, he shares "great comfort" with Farah Khan and thinks their sense of humour is on the "same wavelength".

Rao seemed raring to entertain his fans with his hosting skills. He'll be seen hosting an IIFA event for the first time in its history. Sharing his excitement, he said: "I am very happy to host IIFA for the first time with Farah Khan. It will be my first time ever at IIFA."

Talking about his preparation for IIFA Rocks, the 'Badhaai Do' actor said: "It is going to be great. Farah Ma'am and I share great comfort together. We are really thick friends and our sense of humour is on the same wavelength. It would be great fun to co-host the show with her."

When asked if Farah takes all his lines, what would be his reaction, the actor jokingly answered: "That would be great. I have done films like 'Trapped' with no dialogue, so I don't need dialogues at all. I would happily give my lines to her."

IIFA, like last year, will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event will kick off on May 25 with a press meet followed by IIFA Rocks on the second day. The main event will take place on May 27 at the Etihad Arena.

